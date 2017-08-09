FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First Acceptance Corporation qtrly revenue fell 11 pct to $91.4 mln
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Acceptance Corporation qtrly revenue fell 11 pct to $91.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - First Acceptance Corp

* First Acceptance Corporation reports operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly revenue fell 11 percent to $91.4 million

* First Acceptance Corp qtrly ‍net loss per share diluted $0.02​

* First Acceptance Corp - ‍premiums earned decreased by $7.4 million, or 9%, to $73.5 million for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* First Acceptance Corp - combined ratio decreased to 101.5% for three months ended June 30, 2017 from 139.4% for three months ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.