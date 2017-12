BRIEF-First Bancshares Announces Acquisition Of Sunshine Financial

Dec 6 (Reuters) - First Bancshares Inc:

* THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF SUNSHINE FINANCIAL, INC.

* FIRST BANCSHARES INC - AGGREGATE DEAL CONSIDERATION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $32.1 MILLION

* FIRST BANCSHARES - EACH SUNSHINE SHAREHOLDER TO HAVE OPTION TO GET EITHER $27.00 IN CASH OR 0.93 OF A SHARE OF CO FOR EACH SHARE OF SUNSHINE STOCK

* FIRST BANCSHARES INC - AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF FIRST BANCSHARES AND SUNSHINE