2 months ago
#Bonds News
June 15, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Business Financial Services sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - First Business Financial Services Inc :

* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures

* First Business Financial Services - to use proceeds to repay $7.926 million of its existing $22.5 million of subordinated debt, including existing debentures

* First Business Financial Services- new debentures mature on april 15, 2027, will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.0pct per annum for their entire term Source text: (bit.ly/2trZVIp) Further company coverage:

