FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
BRIEF-First Connecticut Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.32
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-First Connecticut Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - First Connecticut Bancorp Inc:

* First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc reports second quarter 2017 earnings of $0.32 diluted earnings per share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Connecticut Bancorp Inc - net interest income increased $573,000 to $19.8 million in q2 of 2017 compared to linked quarter and increased $2.0 million versus q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.