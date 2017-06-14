FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
#Bonds News
June 14, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - First Data Corp:

* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing

* First Data - pursuant to joinder agreement, co incurred about $3.76 billion in new U.S. Dollar denominated term loans maturing on July 10, 2022

* First Data-used proceeds from incurrence of 2022d new dollar term loans to refinance existing U.S. Dollar,Euro term loans maturing July 10, 2022

* First Data - also used proceeds from incurrence of 2022d new dollar term loans to refinance euro denominated term loans maturing on March 24, 2021

* First Data Corp - interest rate on 2022D new dollar term loans may be reduced by 25 basis points based on company's corporate family rating Source text: (bit.ly/2rxFxUS) Further company coverage:

