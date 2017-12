BRIEF-First Data Entered Into A 2017 Nov Second Joinder Agreement Relating To Credit Agreement, Dated As Of Sept 24, 2007​

Nov 30 (Reuters) - First Data Corp:

* FIRST DATA - ‍ON NOVEMBER 29, 2017, ENTERED INTO A 2017 NOVEMBER SECOND JOINDER AGREEMENT RELATING TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 24, 2007​

* FIRST DATA CORP SAYS INCURRED $250 MILLION IN NEW U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED TERM LOANS MATURING ON JUNE 2, 2020 - SEC FILING

* FIRST DATA CORP - WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM INCURRENCE OF 2020 NEW TERM A LOANS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, INCLUDING, IF APPLICABLE, ACQUISITIONS