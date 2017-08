Aug 3 (Reuters) - First Data Corp:

* First Data and Fleetcor announce termination of joint venture agreement; will continue to discuss innovative ways to partner

* First Data Corp - ‍no termination fees will be payable by either company in connection with termination of joint venture agreement​

* First Data Corp - ‍expected challenges in obtaining regulatory approval of agreement led to mutual conclusion to terminate