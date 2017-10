Oct 19 (Reuters) - First Data Corp

* Announced that draft news release inadvertently was posted briefly to co’s website early Thursday morning and immediately was removed​

* First Data confirmed that it is currently in discussions with BluePay with respect to a potential transaction​

* Inadvertently issued release announced co had agreed to buy BluePay Holdings Inc

* Potential transaction with BluePay has not yet been finalized​