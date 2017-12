Dec 21 (Reuters) - First Data Corp:

* FIRST DATA SAYS ON DEC 18, CO FILED CERTIFICATE OF RETIREMENT WITH SECRETARY OF STATE OF DELAWARE TO RETIRE 102.2 MILLION SHARES OF ITS CLASS B STOCK

* FIRST DATA SAYS ALL 102.2 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK WERE CONVERTED INTO SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK OF CO - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2kA8pLQ) Further company coverage: