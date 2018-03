Feb 28 (Reuters) - First Energy Metals Ltd:

* FIRST ENERGY METALS ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION PROGRAM AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* ‍DENNIS COJUCO HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CORPORATE SECRETARY​

* ‍CO HAS APPOINTED JURGEN WOLF AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CORPORATE SECRETARY OF COMPANY TO REPLACE COJUCO​