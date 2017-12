Dec 4 (Reuters) - First Financial Bancorp:

* FIRST FINANCIAL AND MAINSOURCE ANNOUNCE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF MERGER

* MAINSOURCE FINANCIAL GROUP INC - UPON CLOSING OF MERGER, BANKING SUBSIDIARIES OF EACH WILL ALSO MERGE, WITH FIRST FINANCIAL BANK AS SURVIVING ENTITY