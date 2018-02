Feb 5 (Reuters) - First Guaranty Bancshares Inc:

* FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.28​

* FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $13.1 MILLION VERSUS $11.5 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2nKTLSz) Further company coverage: