BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust Q4 EPS $0.81

Feb 21 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc:

* FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.41

* CASH SAME STORE NOI GREW 3.9 % IN Q4

* INCREASED Q1 2018 DIVIDEND TO $0.2175 PER SHARE, A 3.6% INCREASE

* SEES 2018 FFO PER SHARE BEFORE RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $1.55 TO $1.65

* SEES 2018 SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH ON A CASH BASIS BEFORE TERMINATION FEES OF 3.5% TO 5.0% FOR FULL YEAR

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.63 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S