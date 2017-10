Oct 30 (Reuters) - First Interstate Bancsystem Inc:

* First Interstate BancSystem, Inc reports third quarter earnings, including strong revenue growth and improved net interest margin

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $101.9 million versus $71.7 million‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: