8 days ago
BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45
July 26, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-First Interstate BancSystem reports Q2 earnings per share $0.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - First Interstate BancSystem Inc

* First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. reports second quarter earnings and closing of Cascade Bancorp acquisition

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.59

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc qtrly net interest income increased $10.4 million, or 15.1%, quarter-over-quarter

* First Interstate BancSystem Inc - Provision for loan losses of $2.4 million during Q2 2017, compared to $1.7 million during Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

