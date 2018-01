BRIEF-First Majestic ‍Anticipates 2018 Silver Production Will Range Between 10.6 To 11.8 Mln Ounces​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 16.2M SILVER EQV. OZ IN 2017 (4.1M SILVER EQV. OZ IN Q4); ANNOUNCES 2018 PRODUCTION OUTLOOK AND COST GUIDANCE

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 TOTALED 4.1 MILLION EQUIVALENT OUNCES OF SILVER​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍ANTICIPATES 2018 SILVER PRODUCTION WILL RANGE BETWEEN 10.6 TO 11.8 MILLION OUNCES​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍IN 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO INVEST A TOTAL OF $125.4 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION IN 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN 15.7 MILLION TO 17.5 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - PLANNING TO COMPLETE 72,477 METRES OF UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT IN 2018 AND 183,000 METRES OF EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 2018​