BRIEF-First Majestic Launches Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

Jan 24 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* FIRST MAJESTIC LAUNCHES OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP - ‍OFFERING US$150 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND CERTAIN COSTS AND EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUISITION OF PRIMERO MINING CORP​

* FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - EXPECTS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES AN OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$22.5 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT