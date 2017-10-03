BRIEF-First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada

Oct 3 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:
* First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada
* Reports an accident occurred at its La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico
* Says accident occurred as part of construction of 790 ramp at La Encantada mine
* Says accident is being investigated by company and Mexican authorities
* Says total of four miners lost their lives due to gas intoxication which accumulated in area
* Says immediately following accident, first majestic chose to cease mining operations at mine
* Says expects to resume mining operations at La Encantada on Oct 4, but 790 area will remain closed until investigation is completed
* Says there was no explosion at La Encantada mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: