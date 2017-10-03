FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada
October 3, 2017 / 4:38 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp:

* First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada

* Reports an accident occurred at its La Encantada silver mine in state of Coahuila, Mexico​

* Says ‍accident occurred as part of construction of 790 ramp at La Encantada mine​

* Says ‍accident is being investigated by company and Mexican authorities​

* Says total of four miners lost their lives due to gas intoxication which accumulated in area

* Says ‍immediately following accident, first majestic chose to cease mining operations at mine​

* Says ‍expects to resume mining operations at La Encantada on Oct 4, but 790 area will remain closed until investigation is completed​

* Says ‍there was no explosion at La Encantada​ mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

