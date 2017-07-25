FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.34
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc

* First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $118 million, up 31% from Q2 of 2016 and 2% from Q1 of 2017

* First Midwest Bancorp Inc - Increased qtrly dividends per share to $0.10, up 11% from Q2 of 2016 and Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

