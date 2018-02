Feb 7 (Reuters) - First Midwest Bancorp Inc:

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SEES REPORTED NII TO BE UP MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS IN 2018‍​

* FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SEES MID-SINGLE DIGIT LOAN GROWTH ON AVERAGE FOR 2018 AND LOW-SINGLE DIGIT AVERAGE DEPOSIT GROWTH FOR 2018‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2BP63Ts]