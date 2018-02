BRIEF-First National Financial Reports Qtrly Net Income Per Share $0.75

Feb 27 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE 7% LOWER AT $270.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $290.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.75

* FOR Q4, SINGLE-FAMILY MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS INCREASED 4% TO $2.8 BILLION FROM $2.7 BILLION

* Q4 2017 COMMERCIAL SEGMENT ORIGINATIONS INCREASED 14% TO $1.6 BILLION FROM $1.4 BILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2016

* FIRST NATIONAL FINANCIAL - “GOING INTO 2018, CO IS OPTIMISTIC AND ANTICIPATES SIMILAR SEASONAL ORIGINATION IN RESIDENTIAL SEGMENT AS EXPERIENCED IN 2017”

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: