FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-First Pacific Co says MPIC and PCEV entered into Beacon acquisition agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 14, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-First Pacific Co says MPIC and PCEV entered into Beacon acquisition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd :

* MPIC(‍Metro Pacific Investments Corp​) and PCEV(PLDT Communications and Energy Ventures) entered into beacon acquisition agreement

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of 21.8 billion pesos

* MPIC and placing agent entered into Meralco placing agreement

* MPIC intends to apply net proceeds from placing of about 12.5 billion pesos for funding Beacon acquisition

* Pursuant to placing agreement MPIC agreed to sell Meralco placing shares to purchasers procured at price of php250.00 per share in Meralco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.