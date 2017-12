Dec 22 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co Ltd:

* UNITS OF INDOFOOD TO BUY & UNIT OF ASAHI TO SELL, 617,100 SHARES IN PT ASAHI INDOFOOD BEVERAGE MAKMUR AND 632,100 SHARES IN IASB

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR SALE SHARES SHALL BE US$20 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: