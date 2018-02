BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals Expands Capacity To Cobre Panama Project

Feb 12 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd:

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS ANNOUNCES CAPACITY EXPANSION TO THE COBRE PANAMA PROJECT, UPDATED CAPITAL ESTIMATE AND RAMP-UP EXPECTATIONS

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED EXPANSION OF COBRE PANAMA‘S THROUGHPUT CAPACITY, BY 15%, TO 85 MILLION TONNES PER ANNUM

* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - COBRE PANAMA‘S TOTAL DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL IS NOW SEEN AT $6.3 BILLION WITH CAPITAL INTENSITY OF $18,000/TONNE OF YRLY COPPER PRODUCED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: