BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its Zambian operations

Sept 14 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd -

* First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its zambian operations

* First Quantum Minerals - Agreement reached between zesco, government of republic of zambia and first quantum

* First Quantum Minerals - Agrees to tariff increase to about $0.09 per kilowatt hour

* First Quantum Minerals - Tariff increase on conditona that Kansanshi and Sentinel can each import portion of their total power requirements from alternative suppliers