BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

July 27 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd

* First Quantum Minerals reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* First Quantum Minerals - Previously-disclosed market guidance for total production, production cost & capex for years 2017 to 2019 has been maintained

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly copper - production 141,912 tonnes versus 131,349 tonnes

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly nickel production 5,920 contained tonnes versus 4,982 contained tonnes

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly gold production 50,040 ounces versus 50,630 ounces

* First Quantum Minerals Ltd qtrly sales revenues $782 million versus $659 million

* Q2 revenue view $778.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Qtrly ‍basic and diluted loss per share $0.05