July 20 (Reuters) - First Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Proposed acquisition

* Manager is seeking to acquire property for a purchase consideration of approximately RP273.60 billion

* Shbuton Investment I Pte and unit of First REIT entered into conditional sale & purchase agreement with PT Andromeda Sakti

* Deal in relation to acquisition of Siloam Hospitals Buton and Lippo Plaza Buton