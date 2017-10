Aug 4 (Reuters) - First REIT

* Secures S$50million revolving credit facility and extends maturity date of its term loans

* Signed offer letters from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation to secure a new S$50 million revolving credit facility from bank

* New revolving credit facility will be secured by, among others, a mortgage of Mochtar Riady Comprehensive Cancer Centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: