Feb 26 (Reuters) - First Resources Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT $‍137.7​ MILLION VERSUS $125.4 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY SALES $ ‍647.0​ MILLION VERSUS $575.2 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 3.40 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE, IN ADDITION TO A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.15 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍GROUP ANTICIPATES ITS PRODUCTION VOLUME GROWTH TO EXTEND INTO 2018​