14 days ago
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 21, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-First Savings Financial Group,First National Bank of Odon sign acquisition agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - First Savings Financial Group Inc

* First Savings Financial Group Inc and the First National Bank of Odon sign definitive acquisition agreement

* First Savings Financial Group Inc says all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $10.6 million, subject to possible adjustment

* First Savings Financial - First National Bank of Odon shareholders to receive $265.00 in cash in exchange for each share of FNBO common stock owned

* First Savings Financial Group Inc - anticipate that transaction will be accretive to earnings in first year, excluding one-time transaction related expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

