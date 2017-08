Aug 1 (Reuters) - FIRST SENSOR AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: FIRST SENSOR AWARDED ANOTHER CONTRACT FOR STEER-BY-WIRE PRESSURE SENSOR

* ‍TERM OF CONTRACT WITH TIER-1 US SUPPLIER: 2019-2024​

* ‍ANTICIPATED SALES VOLUME OF EUR2.5 MILLION PER YEAR​

* ‍FOLLOW-UP SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR HIGH-PRESSURE SENSORS FOR ELECTRO-HYDRAULIC STEERING SYSTEMS​