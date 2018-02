BRIEF-First Solar Posts Q4 Adj. Loss Per Share $0.25

Feb 22 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc:

* FIRST SOLAR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $4.14

* Q4 SALES $339 MILLION

* RAISE 2018 REVENUE, EPS AND NET CASH GUIDANCE

* ‍Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE CHARGES OF $408 MILLION, OR $3.91 PER SHARE, FROM U.S. TAX REFORM​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.31, REVENUE VIEW $435.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BILLION TO $2.65 BILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $700 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS 2.9 GW TO 3.0 GW

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.51, REVENUE VIEW $2.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: