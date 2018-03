March 9 (Reuters) - First United Corp:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* ‍TRUST ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $824 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2017 AND $740 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $ 10.2 MILLION VERSUS $9.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: