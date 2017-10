Oct 30 (Reuters) - First Us Bancshares Inc

* First US Bancshares Inc reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

First US Bancshares Inc says ‍pre-provision net interest income totaled $7.1 million in q3 of 2017, compared to $7.2 million in Q3 of 2016​