BRIEF-Firsthand Technology Value Fund To Merge With Stellar Acquisition III

* FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND HOLDING PHUNWARE TO MERGE WITH STELLAR ACQUISITION III

* FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND INC - ‍TRANSACTION VALUES PHUNWARE AT $301 MILLION​

* FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND INC - ‍CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAID WITH NEWLY ISSUED EQUITY SECURITIES OF STELLAR​

* FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND - ‍COMBINED CO TO INHERIT NAME PHUNWARE, INC AND ITS COMMON STOCK EXPECTED TO TRADE ON NASDAQ UNDER SYMBOL"PHUN"​