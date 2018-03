March 1 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd:

* ‍SOUTH AFRICAN REGISTRAR OF BANKS APPROVED ACQUISITION AND CONDITION RELATED TO SUCH APPROVAL HAS BEEN SATISFIED WRT CASH OFFER FOR ALDERMORE

* ‍PRA AND FCA HAVE NOW APPROVED ACQUISITION OF CONTROL BY FIRSTRAND OFFEROR OF ALDERMORE ENTITIES AUTHORISED BY PRA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: