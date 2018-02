BRIEF-Fiserv To Sell Majority Interest In Its Lending Solutions Business To Warburg Pincus

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fiserv Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - FISERV TO SELL MAJORITY INTEREST IN ITS LENDING SOLUTIONS BUSINESS TO WARBURG PINCUS

* FISERV INC - WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY $395 MILLION IN NET AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS AND RETAIN A 45 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN BUSINESS

* FISERV INC - ‍ FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH WARBURG PINCUS WILL ACQUIRE A 55 PERCENT SHARE OF LENDING SOLUTIONS BUSINESS OF FISERV​

* FISERV INC - ‍ FISERV WILL RETAIN ITS SECURE LENDING PRODUCT FOR E-CONTRACTING AND ITS UNIFI MORTGAGE ORIGINATION SOLUTION​

* FISERV INC - ‍JOINT VENTURE WILL INCLUDE ALL OF AUTOMOTIVE LOAN ORIGINATION AND SERVICING PRODUCTS AND RELATED OPERATIONS OF FISERV​

* FISERV INC - ‍ JOINT VENTURE WILL ALSO INCLUDE ITS LOANSERV MORTGAGE AND CONSUMER LOAN SERVICING PLATFORM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: