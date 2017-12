BRIEF-Fisher & Paykel Signs A Building Construction Contract With Leighs Construction

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd:

* SIGNED A BUILDING CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WITH LEIGHS CONSTRUCTION FOR FOURTH BUILDING ON ITS AUCKLAND CAMPUS

* ‍TOTAL COST OF BUILDING PROJECTS IN NEW ZEALAND AND MEXICO EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT NZ$200 MILLION​

* COMPANY HAS ALSO COMMENCED A BUILDING PROGRAMME IN TIJUANA, MEXICO, WHERE CONSTRUCTION OF A SECOND MANUFACTURING FACILITY IS UNDERWAY WITH AN ANTICIPATED COMPLETION DATE OF LATE 2018