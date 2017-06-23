FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Fisterra Energy achieves financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2017 / 5:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fisterra Energy achieves financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Fisterra Energy:

* Blackstone Energy Partners and Fisterra Energy achieved financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant in Guadalajara, Mexico

* ‍Tierra Mojada financed with about $600 million of construction facilities and letters of credit provided by six banks​‍​

* Tierra Mojada is a greenfield CCGT power plant that will sell exclusively into new wholesale electricity market in Mexico

* Project is expected to finalize construction by December 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shariq Khan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.