Jan 18 (Reuters) - FIT BIOTECH OY:

* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIT BIOTECH‘S CEO TO CHANGE - ERKKI PEKKARINEN APPOINTED AS A NEW CEO

‍CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER JAMES KUO LEAVES HIS POST IMMEDIATELY.​