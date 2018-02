Feb 13 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc:

* FITBIT INC TO ACQUIRE TWINE HEALTH

* FITBIT INC - AS PART OF ACQUISITION, TWINE HEALTH TEAM WILL JOIN FITBIT AS PART OF ITS HEALTH SOLUTIONS GROUP

* FITBIT INC - JOHN MOORE WILL SERVE AS FITBIT'S MEDICAL DIRECTOR