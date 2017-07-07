FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable
July 7, 2017 / 4:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable

* Fitch says Bolivia​'s ‍stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that authorities will be able to contain on-going erosion in fiscal, external balance sheets

* Fitch says ‍bolivia's ratings are supported by "strong" external balance sheet, economic growth, and moderate public debt burden

* Fitch on Bolivia - ‍indicators of solvency, asset quality and profitability in banking sector remain sound ​

* Fitch says expects Bolivia's fiscal deficit will rise back to higher levels in 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon:

