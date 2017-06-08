FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Markets News
June 8, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Ethiopia at 'B'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch affirms ethiopia at 'b'; outlook stable

* Fitch - ‍issue ratings on ethiopia's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'b'​

* Fitch - ethiopia's rating at 'b' is weighed down by low development indicators, significant external imbalances and rapidly increasing soes debt

* Fitch on ethiopia - ‍country ceiling has been affirmed at 'b' and short-term foreign- and local-currency idrs at 'b'​

* Fitch says ‍ethiopia's structural features remain a "major credit weakness"

* Fitch on ethiopia - expects aggregate debt of public sector including soes to stabilise over next three years​

* Fitch says ‍relapse in ethiopia's political, security conditions remains a risk over medium term, that could hamper growth & discourage foreign investments​ Source text for Eikon:

