BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Ghana at 'B', Outlook stable​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch affirms Ghana at ‘B’; Outlook stable​

* ‍Fitch says Ghana’s ratings reflect country’s medium-term growth potential and improving macroeconomic stability

* Fitch on Ghana says ‍falling inflation will allow Bank of Ghana to continue lowering monetary policy rate, take other actions to loosen monetary policy

* ‍Fitch - Ghana’s non-oil domestic output to continue to grow as power provision improves, banks continue to clear non-performing loans from balance sheets Source text for Eikon: