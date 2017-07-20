FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Indonesia at 'BBB-'; outlook positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Indonesia at 'BBB-'; outlook positive

* Fitch on Indonesia - expects to remain roughly stable at close to 2.0 percent of GDP through 2019

* Fitch on Indonesia - does not expect government debt to rise significantly as government is adhering to self-imposed budget-deficit ceiling

* Fitch - Indonesia's ratings balance a low government debt burden, favourable growth outlook and limited sovereign exposure to banking-sector risks

* Fitch on Indonesia - expects real GDP growth to rise to 5.2 percent in 2017 and 5.6 percent in 2018, from 5.0 percent in 2016

* Fitch on Indonesia - considers sovereign's exposure to banking-sector risks as limited Source text: bit.ly/2uKOQab

