BRIEF-Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA'; outlook stable
September 19, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Singapore at 'AAA'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Fitch affirms Singapore at ‘AAA’; outlook stable

* Fitch on Singapore says rating reflects its strong external finances, sound fiscal framework and high per capita income levels

* Fitch on Singapore says over medium-term, economy faces challenges from an ageing population and structural shifts in composition of output and employment

* Fitch says expect Singapore’s current account surplus to decline over medium term

* Fitch on Singapore says expect headline inflation of around 0.8% in 2017, compared with -0.5% for 2016. Source text for Eikon:

