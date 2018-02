Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* FITCH AFFIRMS SRI LANKA AT ‘B+'; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS SRI LANKA‘S FISCAL PERFORMANCE HAS IMPROVED FOLLOWING APPROVAL AND IMPLEMENTATION OF TAX REFORMS

* FITCH SAYS SRI LANKA‘S EXTERNAL DEBT SERVICE OUTLOOK REMAINS CHALLENGING OVER 2019-2022

* FITCH SAYS OUTLOOK FOR SRI LANKA‘S BANKING SECTOR IS NEGATIVE, BASED ON ASSESSMENT OF A DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT Source text for Eikon: