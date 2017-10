Oct 17 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch: China, QE and Housing Key Australian investor concerns​

* Fitch - ‍A China downturn has moved back into top spot of australian credit markets risks over next 12 months​

* Fitch-‍China replaces domestic housing market downturn as top risk for Australian credit markets, while prospect of QE withdrawal moved into second place​ Source text for Eikon: