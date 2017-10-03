FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Wells Fargo & Company to 'A+/F1'
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 3, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Wells Fargo & Company to 'A+/F1'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fitch on Wells Fargo

* Fitch downgrades Wells Fargo & Company to ‘A+/F1’; outlook stable​

* Fitch has also downgraded LT IDR of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. (WFBNA) to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’​

* ‍Fitch says rating action reflects Fitch’s view that Wells Fargo & Company​’s earnings profile will be diminished from historical levels

* Fitch says rating action also reflects that the improved risk governance and controls will take longer than anticipated for Wells Fargo & Company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Fitch on Wells Fargo]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.