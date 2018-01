Jan 24 (Reuters) -

* FITCH SAYS ARGENTINA SEES REFORM PROGRESS, POLICY TENSIONS REMAIN

* FITCH SAYS RECENT HIKES TO ARGENTINA‘S OFFICIAL INFLATION TARGETS AND A LARGE FISCAL DEFICIT HAVE HIGHLIGHTED TENSIONS IN CURRENT POLICY MIX

* FITCH SAYS ECONOMIC REFORM MOMENTUM IS BROADLY POSITIVE FOR ARGENTINA‘S CREDIT PROFILE

* FITCH SAYS ARGENTINA'S ECONOMIC REFORM PACKAGE COULD ADD TO FISCAL CONSOLIDATION CHALLENGES